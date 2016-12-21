Celtics outlast Grizzlies in OT

Celtics outlast Grizzlies in OT

Wednesday

Isaiah Thomas scored a career-high 44 points, including 36 after halftime to lead the Boston Celtics past the Memphis Grizzlies 112-109 in overtime Tuesday night. After the Grizzlies took a 106-105 lead on a rebound basket by Tony Allen with 1:10 left in the extra period, the Celtics scored the next five points.

