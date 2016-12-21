Cavs' J.R. Smith out 3 months with thumb, blow to NBA champs
In this Dec. 14, 2016 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, center, as Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Memphis, Tenn. Cavaliers starting guard Smith will miss at least three months following surgery on his right thumb, a major injury that will have a ripple effect for the NBA champions.
