Bulls end three-game slide by beating Pistons
Rajon Rondo narrowly missed a triple-double with 10 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls rolled to a 113-82 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Jimmy Butler added 19 points as the Bulls led by double digits for all but the game's first four minutes.
