Bucks pound Pistons

Jabari Parker scored 31 points and Giannis Antetokuompo added 23 points and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 119-94 on Wednesday night. Greg Monroe added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds against his former team to help the Bucks win for the second time in five games.

