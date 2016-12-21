Bradley scores 23 as Celtics beat Grizzlies

Avery Bradley scored 23 points, Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and seven assists, and the Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-103 on Tuesday night. Gerald Green added a season-high 19 points and Jae Crowder scored 17 for Boston, which won for the sixth time in seven games and beat the Grizzlies for the second time in a week.

