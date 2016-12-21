Basketball: Grizzlies take advantage of Westbrook ejection
Marc Gasol scored 25 points and Memphis took advantage of Russell Westbrook's ejection, dominating Oklahoma City for a 114-80 win in Memphis on Friday. Westbrook, the NBA's leading scorer at 31.7 points per game, scored 21 before he was tossed midway through the third quarter when he was whistled for two quick technicals.
