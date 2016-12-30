Alab Pilipinas taps Carter as ABL import

Alab Pilipinas yesterday announced the signing of Sampson Carter as one of its two new world imports ahead of its next game in the ASEAN Basketball League which is currently on a two-week break in observance of the holiday season. Carter, who stands at 6-foot-8, was signed a week after Alab let go of Korean brothers Dong Jun Lee and Seung Jun Lee in hopes of boosting its title chances in the six-team league.

