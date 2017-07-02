Sparks make it eight in a row with comeback victory over Mystics

Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray scored 17 points apiece and the Los Angeles Sparks rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 76-69 on Sunday. Parker grabbed 11 rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike - who played the entire second half with four fouls - had 15 points and Alana Beard added 13 for Los Angeles .

