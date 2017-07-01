NBA free agency: Why Lakers waived fo...

NBA free agency: Why Lakers waived forward Tarik Black

15 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Lakers center Tarik Black was waived Saturday three days before his $6.6 million contract would have become guaranteed for the 2017-18 season. The Lakers spent the second day of free agency reducing a bloated frontcourt, even if it came at the expense of a player they respected for his hustle and positive locker room presence.

