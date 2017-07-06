Dirk Nowitzki has a deal with the Dallas Mavericks that sets him up to join Kobe Bryant as the only players to spend 20 seasons with one NBA franchise Mavs, Nowitzki reach 2-year, $10M deal to set up 20th season Dirk Nowitzki has a deal with the Dallas Mavericks that sets him up to join Kobe Bryant as the only players to spend 20 seasons with one NBA franchise Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uPBGER FILE- In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, of Germany, celebrates sinking a three-point basket early in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas.

