Mavs, Nowitzki reach 2-year, $10M deal to set up 20th season
Dirk Nowitzki has a deal with the Dallas Mavericks that sets him up to join Kobe Bryant as the only players to spend 20 seasons with one NBA franchise Mavs, Nowitzki reach 2-year, $10M deal to set up 20th season Dirk Nowitzki has a deal with the Dallas Mavericks that sets him up to join Kobe Bryant as the only players to spend 20 seasons with one NBA franchise Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uPBGER FILE- In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, of Germany, celebrates sinking a three-point basket early in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC