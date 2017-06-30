Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor press...

Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor press conference revealed

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will come face-to-face for the first time on Tuesday ahead of their August 26 super-fight. The undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC star will come together for a press conference at Los Angeles' Staples Centre on July 11. The free public event will be the first step on a much-anticipated publicity tour ahead of their clash.

