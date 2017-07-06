Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong launches fora...

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong launches foray into the Bay Area

Picture is Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, of Culver City, Calif. Soon-Shiong recently purchased a majority stake in Verity Health System, the company that now runs the former Daughters of Charity Health System hospital chain, which include OA a a Connor Hospital in San Jose and Seton Medical Center in Daly City.

