Deals happening this summer, but amid perhaps more caution

Surveying the landscape going into free agency, the Miami Heat president had a clear sense that smarter spending was going to be the rule in the NBA this summer as opposed to the enormous-contract spree that occurred a year ago. There have still been some massive contracts - Stephen Curry's $201 million agreement with Golden State will set an NBA total-value record, while the Clippers' Blake Griffin, New Orleans' Jrue Holiday and Toronto's Kyle Lowry combined to assure themselves another $400 million in soon-to-be-official deals.

