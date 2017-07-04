Clippers to meet with free-agent guard Derrick Rose on Wednesday
The Clippers will meet with unrestricted free-agent point guard Derrick Rose on Wednesday to gauge his interest in joining the team, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Rose averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games last season with the New York Knicks .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC