Clippers to meet with free-agent guard Derrick Rose on Wednesday

The Clippers will meet with unrestricted free-agent point guard Derrick Rose on Wednesday to gauge his interest in joining the team, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Rose averaged 18.0 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games last season with the New York Knicks .

