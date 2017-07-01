The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a deal with veteran Jose Calderon to back up All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving Cavaliers sign veteran point guard Jose Calderon The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a deal with veteran Jose Calderon to back up All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2uwPQuh CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a contract with veteran Jose Calderon to back up All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. Calderon's agency, Priority Sports, confirmed the deal Saturday on Twitter, and a person with knowledge of the details says it's for the veteran's minimum, about $2.3 million in Calderon's case.

