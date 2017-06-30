Blake Griffin accepts maximum deal of $175 million to re-sign with Clippers
Blake Griffin averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game last season. Blake Griffin has agreed to re-sign with the Clippers for a maximum deal of five years and $175 million, according to several NBA executives who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
