Blake Griffin accepts maximum deal of $175 million to re-sign with Clippers

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Blake Griffin averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game last season. Blake Griffin has agreed to re-sign with the Clippers for a maximum deal of five years and $175 million, according to several NBA executives who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

