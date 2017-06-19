Where and when to watch the NBA Draft...

Where and when to watch the NBA Draft live

Teams that include the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers and even the Boston Celtics are looking to Thursday's 2017 NBA Draft to bolster their rosters with top college prospects. The 2017 NBA Draft will be broadcast live on ESPN beginning at 4 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, June 22, 2017, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

