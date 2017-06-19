Where and when to watch the NBA Draft live
Teams that include the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers and even the Boston Celtics are looking to Thursday's 2017 NBA Draft to bolster their rosters with top college prospects. The 2017 NBA Draft will be broadcast live on ESPN beginning at 4 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, June 22, 2017, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
