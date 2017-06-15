What the Los Angeles Lakers' draft board should ultimately look like

The 2017 NBA draft is just about a week away, and the Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to decide on which player to select with their number two overall pick. They just hosted De'Aaron Fox for his first workout with the team, Josh Jackson for his second, are trying to schedule a second one with Lonzo Ball, and have supposedly planned one for Markelle Fultz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.