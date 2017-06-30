Venus Williams facing lawsuit by fami...

Venus Williams facing lawsuit by family of man who died in fatal car accident

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Venus Williams reacts during her match against Kristina Mladenovic at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia on Feb. 2. Venus Williams reacts during her match against Kristina Mladenovic at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy tennis tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia on Feb. 2. Michael Steinger, attorney for Linda Barson, said Friday on "Good Morning America" that the family will file suit against Williams over the accident on June 9 that left Jerome Barson, 78, with head injuries. Barson died two weeks after the crash.

