Timberwolves waive Jordan Hill, clearing $4M from cap
The Minnesota Timberwolves waived veteran forward Jordan Hill on Monday, clearing another $4 million in salary cap room as free agency approaches. The second year of the two-year, $8 million deal Hill signed last summer was not guaranteed, so it will not be on the Wolves books this summer.
