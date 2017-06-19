The Latest: Wheeling, dealing play big role in NBA draft
There were five trades in the first round, including The Big One: Chicago dealt Jimmy Butler and the draft rights to the 16th pick, Justin Patton, to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the rights for seventh pick, Lauri Markkanen. Also tonight, Sacramento dealt the 10th pick to Portland, which used it to acquire Gonzaga big man Zach Collins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC