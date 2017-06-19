The Latest: Wheeling, dealing play bi...

The Latest: Wheeling, dealing play big role in NBA draft

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WLBT-TV Jackson

There were five trades in the first round, including The Big One: Chicago dealt Jimmy Butler and the draft rights to the 16th pick, Justin Patton, to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the rights for seventh pick, Lauri Markkanen. Also tonight, Sacramento dealt the 10th pick to Portland, which used it to acquire Gonzaga big man Zach Collins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC