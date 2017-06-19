The D'Angelo Russell trade by Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers...
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, shoots as D'Angelo Russell defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Los Angeles. Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, shoots as D'Angelo Russell defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Los Angeles.( The Boston Celtics own enough draft equity that every trade around the NBA seems to have direct implications on their future picks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC