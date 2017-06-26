The 5 most valuable players on the Los Angeles Lakers' roster
Although the NBA offseason has just begun, many changes have been made to the Los Angeles Lakers roster since the end of the NBA Finals. The Lakers have traded away one of their top young assets in D'Angelo Russell, added a veteran center in Brook Lopez, and drafted a potential transcendent point guard in Lonzo Ball.
