Taurasi breaks WNBA scoring mark in Mercury's blowout loss
Diana Taurasi scored 19 points to break the WNBA career scoring record in the Phoenix Mercury's 90-59 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Taurasi finished with 7,494 points, passing Tina Thompson's mark of 7,488.
