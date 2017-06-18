Taurasi breaks WNBA scoring mark in M...

Taurasi breaks WNBA scoring mark in Mercury's blowout loss

Diana Taurasi scored 19 points to break the WNBA career scoring record in the Phoenix Mercury's 90-59 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Taurasi finished with 7,494 points, passing Tina Thompson's mark of 7,488.

