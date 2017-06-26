CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Suspect In Film Executive's Murder Claims Victim Started Fatal Fight A man accused of killing a 20th Century Fox distribution executive told a courtroom Monday the victim initiated a fight and tried to gouge out his eye.

