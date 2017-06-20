Suns Reportedly Looking to Trade Up to #2 - What does that Mean for the Lakers
The consensus is that the Sixers moved up to #1 to draft Markelle Fultz. If that's the case, nothing has changed since everyone had been expecting Boston to draft Fultz with the #1 pick, and the Lakers will choose between Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, and De'Aaron Fox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC