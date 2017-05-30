Steve Ballmer on the Clippers' second-fiddle status in LA:...

Steve Ballmer on the Clippers' second...

Since Steve Ballmer bought the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014, there's no question that they've been the city's better basketball team compared to the Lakers. The Clippers have been among the top four teams in the Western Conference by wins/losses under Ballmer's ownership while the Lakers have been among the bottom two.

