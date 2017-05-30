Roundtable: Should the Lakers sign a ...

Roundtable: Should the Lakers sign a shooting guard in free agency?

Against all odds and expectations heading into the 2016-17 season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to miss Nick Young should he decline his player option and depart in free agency this summer. Young shot 40.4 percent on 3-pointers for the Lakers and was one of the few plus-shooters they fielded in their lineups last season, and if he leaves he'll leave the Lakers somewhat lacking at the off-guard.

