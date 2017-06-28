Olympic champion Claressa Shields nabs title shot in fourth pro bout

Claressa Shields , the two-time Olympic boxing gold medalist off to an impressive start as a pro, has earned her first world-title shot and will fight Nikki Adler Aug. 4 on Showtime in Detroit. The Flint, Mich., native will fight for Adler's World Boxing Council super-middleweight belt, and the International Boxing Federation super-middleweight belt is also on the line in the bout, which will be on a 7 p.m. PDT time card from MGM Grand Detroit.

