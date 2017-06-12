Nothing left to debate, Warriors are best ever
Everyone from Magic Johnson to Rasheed Wallace wants us to believe their championship roster would " sweep " or " run through " the 2017 Warriors, because no self-respecting former player wants to concede Golden State's sublime playoff run cements this team as the G.O.A.T. By any measure, the modern-day Warriors - the franchise that added Kevin Durant to a core that won 73 games the year before - belong among the game's all-time great teams, but the Greatest of All Time? That's up for debate. And because I'm admittedly not an ex-NBA player and have no such pride on the line, I tried to find an unbiased avenue to answer that question.
