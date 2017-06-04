CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] North Carolina Man Held In LA After Allegedly Killing Wife, Father And Locking Toddler In Bedroom Multiple media outlets reported Michael Allen Joyner, 38, of Wilson was being held Sunday in LA after his arrest on two counts of murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.