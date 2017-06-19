Nick Young to decline $5.7M option with Lakers
Lakers veteran Nick Young plans to inform the organization Wednesday he will opt out of the $5.7 million player option on his contract, according a to league source familiar with the situation. The Lakers expected Young to opt out.
