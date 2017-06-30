NBA's summer season starts on Saturday in Orlando
At left, Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball talks to reporters in El Segundo, Calif. At center, Philadelphia 76ers' draft pick Markelle Fultz speaks during a news conference in Camden, N.J. And at right, Boston Celtics first-round draft pick Jayson Tatum attends a press conference in Waltham, Mass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC