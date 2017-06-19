NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers don't 'feel pressure' to trade Paul George to Lakers before 2017 NBA Draft
Clearing cap might be the path the Lakers are taking to try and sign LeBron James next summer , but it also felt like this surely had to be the precursor to the move everyone is waiting for - a trade for Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George - right? The reports pointed that way, with word it was "highly likely" the Pacers would deal George before the NBA Draft coming out of Lakers land. The whispers coming out of Indiana, however, are pointing towards a different picture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC