NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers don't 'feel pressure' to trade Paul George to Lakers before 2017 NBA Draft

Clearing cap might be the path the Lakers are taking to try and sign LeBron James next summer , but it also felt like this surely had to be the precursor to the move everyone is waiting for - a trade for Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George - right? The reports pointed that way, with word it was "highly likely" the Pacers would deal George before the NBA Draft coming out of Lakers land. The whispers coming out of Indiana, however, are pointing towards a different picture.

