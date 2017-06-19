NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers don't 'feel ...

NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers don't 'feel pressure' to trade Paul George to Lakers before 2017 NBA Draft

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

Clearing cap might be the path the Lakers are taking to try and sign LeBron James next summer , but it also felt like this surely had to be the precursor to the move everyone is waiting for - a trade for Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George - right? The reports pointed that way, with word it was "highly likely" the Pacers would deal George before the NBA Draft coming out of Lakers land. The whispers coming out of Indiana, however, are pointing towards a different picture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Apr '17 LastPharts 7
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Apr '17 Sam 6
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Mar '17 rrenault 1,329
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Mar '17 Find phart 5
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Mar '17 Find phart 3
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb '17 NextPhartzz 2
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC