NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers are not planning to trade any of their young players for Paul George
The news everyone had been waiting for broke Sunday, when Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical reported that Paul George's camp had informed the Indiana Pacers he planned to leave as a free agent in 2018 and preferred the Los Angeles Lakers as a destination. While it would seem that was setting the stage for the Lakers and Pacers to talk about what type of trade package it would take to get George to Los Angeles early and give the Pacers an asset or two so they don't lose their franchise player for nothing, it sounds like Indiana may not be able to hope for very much in exchange for George.
