NBA mock draft 4.0: How massive trades impact Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum Which top-tier talent falls outside the top-five? USA TODAY Sports offers its final mock draft. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: https://usat.ly/2sV6lng While still in high school, De'Aaron Fox spoke to USA TODAY Sports about which player he can't wait to face off against in the NBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Allis.