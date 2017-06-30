NBA Free Agency Rumors: Vander Blue, ...

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Vander Blue, Alec Brown to play for Lakers in Las Vegas Summer League

Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

Blue ranked third in the D-League in scoring in 2016-17, scorching defenses to the tune of 24.8 points per game on the way to his MVP award. The campaign was Blue's fourth in the D-League, and the third time he was named to the league's All-Star game.

