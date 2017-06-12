NBA Free Agency Rumors: League sources consider LeBron James...

Rumors that the biggest free agents want to play for the Los Angeles Lakers seem to surface every summer, but the noise about LeBron James ' potential desire to wear purple and gold are starting to get too loud to ignore. Dave McMenamin of ESPN was the fire-starter, reporting a year ago that James might want to unite with his superfriends Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade in Los Angeles at some point.

