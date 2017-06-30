NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers 'leaning toward re-signing Tyler Ennis'
According Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times , the team may be bringing another familiar face back to the fold as well, reporting on the eve of free agency that the Lakers "are leaning toward re-signing Tyler Ennis ." Ennis averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists after the Lakers acquired him from the Houston Rockets in exchange for Marcelo Huertas last season at the trade deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC