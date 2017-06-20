NBA Draft Rumors: Pat Riley thinks the Lakers Johnson will draft...

One of the worst-kept secrets in all of basketball since the Los Angeles Lakers were awarded the number two pick is who they're looking to take with it. Sure, there have been 'reports' about their interest in other prospects and, to be absolutely clear, the Lakers will do their due diligence before draft night, but Lonzo Ball is seen by many as the second-best prospect in this draft and would immediately inject a hint of stardom few prospects can into a franchise like the Lakers.

