NBA Draft Rumors: Pat Riley thinks the Lakers Johnson will draft...
One of the worst-kept secrets in all of basketball since the Los Angeles Lakers were awarded the number two pick is who they're looking to take with it. Sure, there have been 'reports' about their interest in other prospects and, to be absolutely clear, the Lakers will do their due diligence before draft night, but Lonzo Ball is seen by many as the second-best prospect in this draft and would immediately inject a hint of stardom few prospects can into a franchise like the Lakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|LastPharts
|7
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|Sam
|6
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|rrenault
|1,329
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|5
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Mar '17
|Find phart
|3
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb '17
|NextPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC