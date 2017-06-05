NBA Draft News: Lakers attending Josh Jackson workout in Sacramento Thursday
All signs are pointing towards Lonzo Ball when the Los Angeles Lakers finally make their selection June 22, but that doesn't mean they won't do their due diligence first. Kansas University wing Josh Jackson has come up plenty in discussions for that selection, and the Lakers' front office will get a closer look at him Thursday in Sacramento, per Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Bresnahan .
