NAACP calls on President Trump to condemn racist attack on LeBron James' home Racial slur painted on James' home, coupled with noose at Smithsonian, necessitate president denouncement, NAACP says. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: https://usat.ly/2rBcR11 The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is calling on the Trump administration to condemn racist events that occurred this past week, including the racial slur painted on the Los Angeles home of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James .

