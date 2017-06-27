Metta World Peace: Lonzo Ball will lead Lakers to championship 'very soon' Add this to the list of lofty expectations being placed on the 19-year-old point guard. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tkguKy Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers arrives for a press conference after he was selected as the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.