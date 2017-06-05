Luke Walton says the Warriors' dominance is why the Lakers shouldn't trade for a superstar

If you're bored watching the Golden State Warriors run roughshod over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals , think about how dispiriting it must be for the rest of the NBA. Here are what are ostensibly the league's two best teams as close to fully healthy as any teams ever are in June, and the Warriors are just blowing the doors off of the Cavaliers, who themselves only took one loss on their route through the Eastern Conference playoffs.

