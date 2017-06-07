Los Angeles Lakers should still draft Lonzo Ball No.2 overall
There have been many recent reports on the Los Angeles Lakers' potential of passing on UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, and if they do they will be making a mistake. The saying goes that when there's smoke there's fire, so if reports keep surfacing that the Los Angeles Lakers are considering someone other than Lonzo Ball with their No.2 pick, there must be some truth to it right? Well, let's hope not because passing on Ball will be a colossal mistake on the Lakers' part.
