Los Angeles Lakers Not Planning to Draft Lonzo Ball
Alongside feuding with NBA greats and selling his Big Baller Brand , LaVar Ball has been driving the idea that the Los Angeles Lakers will draft his son Lonzo Ball . But according to rumors, the Lakers are far from sold on the former UCLA guard.
