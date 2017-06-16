Los Angeles Lakers: Markelle Fultz keeps options open with Lakers workout
Markelle Fultz, widely recognized as the No.1 overall pick, worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers in what he called a 'family decision' and may have put himself in position to be picked by L.A. if he falls to No.2. It's not just NBA executives that are doing their due diligence, but players as well. Washington's Markelle Fultz , this year's likely No.1 pick, worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday.
