Los Angeles Lakers: Brandon Ingram deserved post-season recognition

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram started his first NBA season slowly, but his late-season surge proved to pay off by being selected to on the All-Rookie Second Team. The acclimation process to the Los Angeles Lakers was quite the hurdle for the 6'9" Duke product, Brandon Ingram.

