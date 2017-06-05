Lonzo Ball "should" be the clear pick for the Lakers
Yesterday the Lakers got their long awaited workout with UCLA's Lonzo Ball in what was probably the biggest media attraction the Lakers has ever had for a draft prospect. The basic workouts for Ball included shooting drills, pulls up, athleticism, and overall just seeing where his mindset is.
