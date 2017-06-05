Lonzo Ball Ditches His ZO2 Signature Sneaker for Another Star's Shoes During Lakers Workout
Lonzo Ball recently showed up to the Los Angeles Lakers draft workouts sporting another basketball star's signature sneaker. The media sensation wore a pair of adidas shoes and attended the workout without his father, who was barred by the Laker's closed-door policy .
